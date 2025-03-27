KUALA NERUS, March 27 — Terengganu Umno will soon send machinery to assist the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate’s campaign in the Ayer Kuning state by-election next month.

Terengganu Umno chairman Datuk Rozi Mamat said state Umno has been entrusted to assist in two polling districts, namely Kampung Raya and Pekan Getah.

“We have sent a working secretary to attend a meeting in Perak to coordinate on the work that will be implemented later. The number of party machinery that will be sent will depend on the actual needs,” he told reporters after breaking fast with Terengganu media practitioners here on Wednesday.

Rozi said each polling district will be assisted by machinery from four divisions of Terengganu Umno, and the divisions involved were Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman, as well as Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Hulu Terengganu.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the polling day for the Ayer Kuning state by-election on April 26, while the nomination and early voting to take place on April 12 and 22, respectively.

The Ayer Kuning by-election was called following the death of the incumbent, Ishsam Shahruddin, due to a heart attack on February 22. — Bernama