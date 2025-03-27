JITRA, March 27 — The father of two siblings who were injured and suffered burns on their bodies after playing with firecrackers at their home in Kampung Baru, Kuala Nerang, on March 19, has been arrested to assist with investigations into the incident.

Kedah police chief, Datuk Fisol Salleh, said the 30-year-old man was arrested last Monday and later released on police bail the same day after his statement was recorded.

“The police are completing their investigation and will refer the findings to the Deputy Public Prosecutor soon for further instructions. The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Section 31(1)(A) of the Child Act 2001,” he said when asked about the development of the case.

In the incident, Muhammad Zharif Daniel Norsyuwari Hariz, 7, sustained severe injuries, with all his fingers up to his left wrist crushed, and the lower part of his right cheek torn, while his younger brother, Muhammad Aiman Naufal, 4, suffered burns on his body. — Bernama