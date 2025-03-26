PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi is expected to make an announcement this evening related to toll charges for the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil told reporters that the Cabinet had deliberated on the matter earlier. However, he did not elaborate further.

Last week, Nanta reportedly said the government will be introducing a toll discount for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival, similar to the one announced for Chinese New Year this year.

However, he said the ministry required more time to finalise the mechanism.

In February, the Works Ministry had announced a 50 per cent toll discount during all festive seasons this year as a mechanism to replace the previous toll-free initiative by the government.

The toll discount was reportedly funded by the government using public funds, and not by the highway concession companies.



