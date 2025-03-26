JITRA, March 26 — The Kedah Road Transport Department (RTD) has warned that express bus drivers who continue to drop off passengers in unauthorised areas will face immediate fines.

Its director, Stien Van Lutam, said two such violations were detected during the 2025 Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Operation, which runs from March 24 to April 8.

Undercover officers caught a 29-year-old express bus driver travelling from Ipoh to Sungai Petani, dropping off passengers in a restricted area outside the designated terminal.

Another driver, aged 27, on a route from Alor Setar to Kelantan, committed the same offence and was also caught overtaking on a double line.

“We issued summonses because they persist in breaking the rules. This isn’t just about violating regulations.

“It puts passengers at risk and contributes to accidents and traffic congestion when buses stop outside terminals,” he told reporters after launching the operation at the Jitra Toll Plaza (southbound) last night.

Meanwhile, he said the 14-day special operation involves 271 RTD personnel statewide, whose leave has been frozen to ensure smooth traffic flow, reduce accidents and fatalities during the festive period.

RTD will continue to focus on nine major traffic offences, including speeding, running red lights, overtaking on double lines, driving in the emergency lane, and using mobile phones while driving.

“I urge motorists travelling back to their hometowns to stay patient on the road, avoid emotional driving, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before starting their journey to prevent any unwanted incidents,” he said. — Bernama