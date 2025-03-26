BANGI, March 26 – The police revealed today that it has detected the presence of potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, often referred to as a “zombie drug,” in the country through wastewater analysis in Lembah Subang.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that in collaboration with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department now suspects that there is a drug laboratory near the identified location.

“Previously, fentanyl was found in samples collected from the Klang Valley, and we have now detected it in Johor as well. There is a clear trend in fentanyl use, even before a nationwide assessment has been conducted.

“In fact, fentanyl was also found in a urine sample that contained traces of 57 different types of drugs,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia here.

This was a starling discovery, as earlier this month, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that drugs such as fentanyl have yet to enter the country — with users still preferring methamphetamine, yaba pills, cannabis, and heroin.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Ayob Khan (second right), along with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, Prof Datuk Wan Kamal Mujani. — Bernama pic

Ayob Khan said wastewater analysis can support NCID’s intelligence and operational teams in identifying potential drug laboratories.

“This is still in its early stages, but through wastewater analysis, we can detect the presence of drugs and pinpoint potential laboratory locations.

“Previously, operational teams might not have known where to focus, but this analysis provides precise data that significantly aids intelligence gathering and enforcement,” he said.

He added that nine senior NCID officers have been selected to conduct part-time research under the guidance of UKM experts.

Fentanyl was recently under media spotlight after US President Donald Trump slapped new tariffs on Chinese and Mexico, blaming the two for their alleged role in a deadly opioid epidemic there.

The US is facing an epidemic of deaths caused by fentanyl, which is reportedly 50 times more powerful than heroin and much easier and cheaper to produce.

US officials have said it is now the leading cause of death among people aged 18 to 45.



