KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed all relevant agencies to go all out to assist recent flood victims in recovery as the Aidilfitri festive season approaches.

During the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) media briefing today, senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said Anwar has asked stakeholders to immediately deploy resources for post-flood recovery efforts to ease the burden on flood victims.

“This includes assisting in the clean-up of homes, especially as Aidilfitri approaches.

“Given that the situation in Johor and Sabah is gradually improving, all parties-including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the private sector should mobilise efforts to help flood victims recover from the disaster, which has caused significant property damage, asset losses, and disruptions to Aidilfitri preparations,” he said.

Yesterday, it was reported that the flood situation in Johor and Sarawak continues to improve, although the number of evacuees in Sabah had risen slightly.

Earlier this week, Anwar had urged all state governments to prioritise resolving public issues, such as poverty, floods, and public housing while pushing for infrastructure development.