KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Public Bank and Public Islamic Bank are extending repayment relief to their loan and financing customers affected by the recent floods in Johor.

Public Bank managing director and chief executive officer Tan Sri Dr Tay Ah Lek said in a statement that the recent floods in Johor have left many communities struggling with livelihood difficulties.

He said Public Bank remains committed to supporting the affected customers, and a range of financial relief is available for customers who have suffered damages and losses due to the floods.

The repayment relief, which is also applicable to other flood-affected districts identified by Agensi Pengurusan Bencana Negara as flood disaster areas in the country, includes deferment of monthly instalments for loans and financing of up to six months.

The repayment relief is applicable to loan and financing facilities such as house financing, hire purchase and credit cards for individual customers, as well as small and medium enterprise (SME) loans and financing for affected businesses.

The bank would also waive charges on the replacement of banking-related documents, such as bank cards, passbooks and fixed deposits/ Term Deposits-i receipts that have been destroyed or lost in the floods.

Besides, relief would be applicable on immediate collaboration that has been made with the group’s subsidiary company, Lonpac Insurance Bhd for fast processing of claims by the affected customers on losses covered by insurance policies underwritten by Lonpac.

Customers who have been affected by the floods are advised to contact the bank for the repayment relief.

In addition, Public Bank is also a participating financial institution for Bank Negara Malaysia’s Disaster Relief Facility.

This facility is for repairs and/ or replacement of assets for business use, such as plant and machinery which have been damaged by floods, as well as for working capital purposes.

“Customers who wish to apply for the repayment relief or require any further information may visit our Public Bank branches or contact the bank’s general line at 03-21708000,” it said.

For insurance claims-related matters, affected customers can contact Lonpac at 03-2262 8688. — Bernama