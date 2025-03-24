SUNGAI BESAR, March 24 — Sabak Bernam police have confirmed yesterday that it received report of an infant left to die in a public toilet at a petrol station in Sungai Haji Dorani here.

District police chief Supt Md Yusof Ahmad said the report was lodged at 12pm yesterday after the infant — whose gender and ethnicity could not be determined — was found inside the toilet bowl 45 minutes earlier.

“Police rushed to the scene, and a medical officer confirmed that the baby had died,” he said in a statement.

Md Yusof added that initial investigations found that closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage had captured two individuals suspected of being involved in the incident.

“The footage shows a pregnant woman entering the restroom, accompanied by another woman,” he said, saying the duo arrived in a blue Perodua Bezza but no registration number could be identified.

Md Yusof said the case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code, which handles concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body.

The offence carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both, if convicted.