KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple here is wrongly perceived as an illegal structure due to misinformation, said MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

According to Malaysiakini, he said that the temple has existed at its present site for over 100 years and has never been relocated.

However, he alleged that misinformation suggesting otherwise was being provided to the Muslim community.

"If I were in their (Muslims’) position, I would also be angry because they do not have a clear picture of the temple’s existence," he was quoted as saying at a press conference at the temple grounds.

Saravanan also clarified that the temple was only asked to remove its kitchen and priest’s quarters in 2006 to facilitate road-widening works, and not relocated as portrayed.

He also denied allegations that the land was sold during his tenure as deputy federal territories minister from 2008 to 2013.

The MIC leader further insisted that his party had taken steps to protect the temple from demolition and helped rebuild it in 2008.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other government leaders for ensuring that the temple would not be demolished.

Vested parties must now work towards a “win-win” solution to the matter, he said.

On Thursday, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) confirmed that the temple will be relocated to another site agreeable to parties involved.

DBKL also said the relocation plan is due to a proposal by landowner Jakel Trading Sdn Bhd to build a mosque on its land. Groundbreaking for the mosque is scheduled for March 27.

Jakel Trading bought the plot in question from DBKL in 2014, allegedly without the temple management being informed of the matter.