KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Federal Court will hear tomorrow the Attorney-General's Chambers' (A-GC) bid to appeal against the Court of Appeal's decision to grant Datuk Seri Najib Razak leave for judicial review over an alleged order for his house arrest

The hearing has been scheduled for 9am tomorrow, based on an entry in the e-kehakiman portal.

Najib is seeking confirmation and enforcement of an alleged royal addendum from the previous Yang diPertuan Agong for him to serve the remainder of his six-year prison sentence under house arrest.

He has named several respondents, including the home minister, attorney-general, and the Federal Territories Pardons Board, requesting immediate transfer from Kajang Prison to his Kuala Lumpur residence if the document exists.

The High Court previously dismissed his application, ruling that affidavits supporting his claim were hearsay and inadmissible as evidence in court.

Najib, who began serving his sentence in August 2022 for misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International, had his 12-year sentence halved following a royal pardon in 2022.