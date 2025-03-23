KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim, on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday today.



He also prayed for Sultan Ibrahim, who is also the King of Malaysia, to continue ruling with full sovereignty and wisdom.





“With utmost respect to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the Sovereign Ruler of the State and Territories of Johor Darul Ta’zim and the King of Malaysia, I extend my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of His Majesty’s official birthday celebration,” he said in a Facebook post.“Daulat Tuanku. On behalf of my family, the staff of the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, as well as the Umno leadership and members, I extend my heartfelt congratulations,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Umno president.Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, on behalf of all staff at the Ministry of Communications, also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations on the official birthday of the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim.In a Facebook post, Fahmi prayed that Sultan Ibrahim, the Queen, and the entire royal family would always be blessed with Allah’s mercy and guidance, good health, and reign with full sovereignty.Additionally, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Sultan Ibrahim.Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching also extended her best wishes to His Majesty on the occasion of the Sultan of Johor’s official birthday. — Bernama