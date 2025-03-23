KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — City Hall (DBKL) has taken enforcement action under its KL Strike Force initiative against hotels operated by non-citizens in the Federal Territory.

Following a week-long investigation by enforcement officers, several hotspot locations were identified for action.

“During the KL Strike Force operation, four hotel premises were found to be operating without valid business licences and were managed by non-citizens,” DBKL stated.

As a result, three hotels were ordered to shut down immediately under the Federal Territory Hotels Act 2003.

DBKL also issued violation notices and compound offers under the Licensing of Trades, Businesses, and Industries (WPKL) By-Laws 2016.

It then said it will continue monitoring high-risk areas, urging the public to report any violations through the provided contact channels.