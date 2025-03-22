KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Sunway Education Group has taken action following allegations of inappropriate conduct at Sunway University library that went viral on social media.

In a statement today, the institution said the student is now under the care of their family while investigations continue.

“Immediate warranted action has been taken, and the said student is now under the care of the family. Further investigations are ongoing,” Sunway Education Group said.

The group said the steps were taken to ensure the well-being of all parties involved and called on the public to refrain from circulating content related to the incident, warning that such actions could violate the law.

“We respect the privacy and dignity of all parties involved and strongly condemn any acts of cyber-bullying and harassment,” it added.

The statement comes after Subang Jaya police confirmed an investigation into the case under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act, which carry a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan bin Wan Mamat said police received a report at 9.28pm yesterday after videos showing a man allegedly engaging in lewd behaviour in the library circulated online.

Preliminary investigations suggest the man, believed to be a student, was allegedly involved in an act resembling masturbation while watching content on a computer inside the library.

Sunway Education Group also urged anyone needing emotional support to contact their Counselling & Wellness Team through a 24/7 hotline at +6015-4877-0405 or via WhatsApp at +6011-3011-6505.

“We thank everyone for your understanding and support,” the group said.

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people. Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); and Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am).