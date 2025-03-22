KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Malaysia Airlines has announced the resumption of its flight operations to and from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) starting today.

The airline had temporarily suspended flights due to a power outage that led to the airport’s closure.

In a statement, Malaysia Airlines confirmed that Flights MH4 from Kuala Lumpur to London and MH1 from London to Kuala Lumpur will resume without disruption.

Passengers are advised to check for updates and ensure their contact details are up to date.

“Malaysia Airlines advises passengers to update their contact details in the ‘My Booking’ section on our website or mobile app to receive important updates promptly,” the airline said.

The temporary suspension of flights was caused by a major power outage at Heathrow Airport, disrupting multiple airlines and services.

Authorities have since restored operations, allowing flights to proceed as normal.