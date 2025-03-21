KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) disbursed RM5.82 billion in benefits to 871,949 recipients last year, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

Sim noted that the total benefits paid out were higher than the RM5.48 billion distributed to 920,368 recipients in 2023 and RM4.92 billion to 866,666 recipients the year before.

“For 2024, the highest payout was for survivors pension, amounting to RM2.412 billion, followed by invalidity pensions at RM1.195 billion and over RM627 million in permanent disability benefits.

“The enforcement of the new salary ceiling for contributions, which was raised from RM5,000 to RM6,000 effective October 1, has resulted in broader and improved benefit payments,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma)-Perkeso Iftar event yesterday.

Also present were Kesuma deputy secretary-general (Policy and International) Dr Mohd Shaharin Umar, Perkeso Board chairman Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, and Perkeso Group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Meanwhile, Sim expressed concern over the 177 cases of accidents recorded in January this year that were classified as non-occupational incidents, leaving affected workers without coverage.

He explained that under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), protection is only provided if an accident is classified as a workplace incident or an occupational disease.

“This figure is alarming. Last year, Perkeso recorded 80,166 accident cases, averaging 6,680 cases per month or 219 per day. However, in just January this year, the number of non-occupational accidents has already reached nearly 200.

“We must remember that these 177 cases involve workers who are also husbands, wives, parents, and children, yet they are left without coverage. That’s why I want to implement the Non-Occupational Accident Scheme (SKBBK) to ensure round-the-clock protection,” he said.

At the event, Sim presented benefits to nine recipients and distributed Aidilfitri assistance in cash and hampers to more than 120 orphans, widows, and guardians. He also launched Perkeso’s Hari Raya advertisement titled Demi Kasih. — Bernama