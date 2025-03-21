KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Four Malaysia Airlines flights to London have been disrupted following the closure of Heathrow Airport due to a power outage caused by an electrical substation fire.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said flight MH2 from Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Amsterdam Schiphol International Airport, where it landed safely with 246 passengers and 17 crew members, according to Free Malaysia Today.

“In the interest of safety, the pilot in command made the decision to divert to ensure that the issue is rectified before proceeding to the intended destination,” MAG said in a statement.

Flight MH4, which departed from Kuala Lumpur this morning, turned back and is expected to arrive at KLIA at 3.30pm.

Two other flights, MH1 and MH3, scheduled to depart from Heathrow today, have been delayed by the disruptions.

MAG apologised for the inconvenience, saying the flight cancellations are made with passenger and crew safety as the top priority.

A massive fire at an electrical substation near Heathrow Airport caused a power outage, forcing the airport to close for the day, disrupting global flights, and leading to evacuations and widespread delays.