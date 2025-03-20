JOHOR BARU, March 20 — A lorry driver pleaded not guilty to three charges of driving under the influence of drugs, resulting in the death of a Singaporean child and injuries to two individuals on Jalan Pantai, Johor Baru, on March 16.

The accused, I Muniandy @ Ang Ah Leang, 57, entered his plea after the charges were read to him in Mandarin before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid.

He was charged under Section 44(1)(a) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of drugs, causing the death of Mohamad Noah Saliqin Mohamad Khairuz, 7.

Upon conviction, he faces imprisonment of 10 to 15 years, a fine of between RM50,000 and RM100,000, disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for at least seven years, cancellation of his probationary license, and endorsement of the offence on his license.

Additionally, he faces two charges under Section 44(1A)(a) of the same Act for driving under the influence of drugs, causing injuries to Mohamad Khairuz Bahrawi, 44, and Lina Yulianti, 38.

The penalty for this charge is imprisonment of seven to 10 years, a fine ranging from RM30,000 to RM50,000, disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for at least seven years, cancellation of his probationary license, and endorsement of the offence on his licence.

The offences were allegedly committed on Jalan Pantai, Johor Baru, at 10.10pm on March 16.

The court set bail at RM4,000 per charge, with one surety for each charge, ordered the accused to surrender his passport and suspended his license until the disposal of the case.

He was also required to report to the nearest police station once a month and refrain from contacting the victims.

Deputy public prosecutor Amirah Tasnam Saleh appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. The case mention is scheduled for April 23. — Bernama