ALOR SETAR, March 19 — Three people were killed while three others were injured in an accident involving five vehicles at KM58.4 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) near Pendang early this morning.

Pendang district police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said the 3.20 am incident involved a Proton Saga, three lorries and a pickup truck, with three victims in the car pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the 27-year-old car driver, accompanied by three passengers aged between 26 and 32, was heading from Pendang to Jitra.

“The driver was in the right lane as the left lane was closed for repair work. Upon reaching the location, the car lost control while trying to avoid a lorry parked in the right lane without proper supervision by its 35-year-old driver,” he said in a statement today.

The impact caused the car to graze two other lorries parked in the left lane.

“At the same time, a pickup truck carrying four individuals from behind failed to brake in time and crashed into the victim’s car and the lorry. As a result, three victims died at the scene due to being trapped, while the car driver sustained injuries.

“Fire and Rescue Department personnel extricated the victims’ bodies, which were then sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for post-mortem. The three injured victims were also taken to the same hospital for further treatment,” he said.

Rodzi said investigations found that the accident was caused by the lorry driver stopping in the right lane without any warning signals or supervision.

He added that the lorry driver has yet to come forward to file a report, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama