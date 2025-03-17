KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has urged all Muslims to exercise patience, embrace open-mindedness, and resolve differences wisely through proper channels.

He said that the month of Ramadan is not merely about abstaining from food and drink but also about controlling emotions and maintaining good relations with others.

“I wish to emphasise the importance of tabayyun (verifying before acting) in preserving social harmony. A recent incident, in which a non-Muslim youth was allegedly slapped for eating during Ramadan, does not reflect the true teachings of Islam.

“Islam teaches us to be patient, have good manners, and respect the rights of every individual, especially in a multi-ethnic society,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He also shared a hadis reminding that acting hastily without verifying can lead to mistakes and regret.

“Let us work together to build a harmonious society, uphold good morals, and embrace compassion, in line with the teachings of Islam, which bring blessings to all,” he said.

A video went viral on social media showing an elderly man slapping an individual who was eating at a shopping mall in Johor Bahru.

Earlier today, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the victim had filed a police report over the incident and the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code. — Bernama