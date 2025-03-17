KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two enforcement officers in Kedah on suspicion of bribery.

Free Malaysia Today reported a MACC source as saying the men allegedly solicited and received a RM1,500 bribe from a man in exchange for not taking action against him for drug possession.

The source said the two men were detained on Saturday afternoon when they presented themselves at the Kedah MACC office in Alor Setar to have their statements recorded.

Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Noor issued a five-day remand order for the duo following an application by MACC yesterday.

Kedah MACC director Ahmad Nizam Ismail confirmed the arrests and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(b) of the MACC Act 2009.

If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of RM100,000, or five times the amount of the bribe, whichever is higher.

* A previous version of this report contained an error that has since been corrected.