KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has announced the launch of the Ekspres Lambaian Aidilfitri Edisi Utara, a special northbound train service for the Hari Raya season.

The train will operate four trips, with tickets going on sale from March 17 at 8 am, offering 1,920 seats in total.

“This special train service is an alternative for those travelling home for Aidilfitri, providing a smoother and more comfortable journey compared to congested highways,” KTMB said in a statement.

The one-way ticket price is set at RM70 for a superior seating coach, with stops at major stations including Tanjung Malim, Ipoh, Kuala Kangsar, Taiping, Sungai Petani, Alor Setar, Arau, and Padang Besar.

Departures from KL Sentral to Padang Besar will be on March 27 and April 3 at 10:30pm, while return trips from Padang Besar to KL Sentral will be on March 28 and April 4 at 10:30pm

Passengers are advised to arrive early for security checks, and KTMB recommends purchasing tickets via the KTM Mobile app (KITS), KTMB’s official website, or ticket kiosks for convenience.

For further inquiries, travellers can contact the KTMB Call Center at 03-9779 1200 or check KTMB’s official social media pages for updates.