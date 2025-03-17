KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — DAP national advisor Lim Guan Eng has called on party members to unite behind secretary-general Anthony Loke following a hotly contested party election yesterday that saw shifts in the party’s power structure.

Lim, who came in 26th out for 30 in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) race, took to social media to express gratitude to his supporters and critics while reaffirming his commitment to strengthening the party.

“Many have expressed concern about all the news reports about me. Just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all my supporters — and even to those who don’t support me,” he said.

He reiterated his congratulations to Loke, who was reappointed as secretary-general, and Gobind Singh Deo, who was named the new national chairman, while stressing the need for party cohesion.

The party election yesterday saw a changing of the guard in DAP, with Lim barely making it into the CEC despite entering the race as the incumbent chairman.

Despite this, Lim reaffirmed his commitment to DAP today, urging members to remain focused on raising up the party.

“Let’s keep moving forward together to make DAP stronger!” he wrote.

The party made Lim national advisor after the election yesterday.