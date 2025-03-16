KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar will defend her position in the party elections this May.

Announcing this tonight, she said her decision was driven by a desire to nurture talent within the party as part of PKR’s regeneration efforts and to strengthen the party in preparation for the upcoming 16th General Election.

“I hope party members will give me the opportunity to shoulder this responsibility in line with the concept of ‘fardu kifayah’ (communal obligation). Since the party’s early days, I entered politics based on this principle. I also hope that this election will be conducted in a spirit of unity and family

“We want a sense of togetherness in our efforts to unite hearts and ensure that the best talents are given space and opportunities-not just to be candidates but to contribute meaningfully,” she told reporters after attending the ‘Kasih Ramadan and Moreh’ contribution event at the Zaid bin Thabit Mosque in Desa Tun Razak here.

Nurul Izzah said she would not take her re-election bid lightly and would do her utmost to retain the position.

“We understand that within the party and the Unity Government, there are unique dynamics. However, I believe that for PKR to remain resilient and future-proof, we must do our best to stay united,” she said.

Asked whether her decision had the blessing of her father, Prime Minister and PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and her mother, Nurul Izzah said she had received their approval and would proceed with the nomination process at the division level.

Earlier, Nurul Izzah represented the Prime Minister’s wife and Bandar Tun Razak MP, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, in distributing Kasih Ramadan and Moreh contributions to around 200 recipients, including single mothers and from the asnaf group in the parliamentary constituency.

The event was also attended by China’s Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing, Bayan Baru MP Sim Tze Tzin and the Prime Minister’s political secretaries Datuk Azman Abidin and Chan Ming Kai. — Bernama