KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — The placement selection for medical officers has been delayed yet again, with the re-application process pushed back by a week.

The Star Online reported today that an email sent to medical officers confirmed that the new e-Placement System application will now begin on Tuesday (March 25) instead of Monday (March 17) as originally scheduled.

According to the email, which was sighted by the news portal, the process will be carried out in three phases until March 27.

“This rescheduling is necessary to enhance the security of the e-Placement System and follows advice from cybersecurity agencies regarding technical issues during the placement selection on February 27,” it reportedly read.

It is understood that the email was sent late last night.

According to the report, affected doctors have voiced frustration over the delay, saying it disrupts their on-call schedules and adds to their stress.

“Workload and patient care responsibilities shift to other colleagues, increasing stress and causing delays in patient care,” read a message shared by impacted doctors.

“We’ve had to request leave multiple times, only to have it rendered useless through cancellations. This mental exhaustion is taking a toll on us.”

The Health Ministry had earlier announced that the placement selection for 2,245 Grade UD10 medical officers on February 27 was cancelled due to technical issues with the e-Placement system.

A 90-minute disruption had caused errors in the allocation process, leading to the decision to reset the selection.