SHAH ALAM, March 16 — The Democratic Action Party (DAP) has reaffirmed its loyalty to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition but insists it will only be a “yes man” to voters and the people of Malaysia.

DAP national chairman Lim Guan Eng said DAP has succeeded as a ruling party in Malaysia by standing up for the people and making principled decisions rather than following others blindly.

He emphasised that while the party fully supports Anwar, it remains accountable to voters above all else.

“DAP has been your (Anwar) staunchest ally, as demonstrated by successive DAP secretary-generals from Lim Kit Siang to Anthony Loke. We’re proud to have you as prime minister and will continue to support you.

“However, DAP is not a ‘yes-man’ party. DAP is only a ‘yes man’ to our voters and the people of Malaysia,” Lim said to rapturous applause while speaking at the party’s 18th annual congress here today.

The Bagan MP commended the political and institutional reforms implemented by Anwar’s government this year and called for economic reforms to be included and accelerated to repay voters’ trust.

Anwar arrived at around 9.50am, accompanied by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, among others.

Lim described this as a historic moment for DAP, noting that Anwar was attending the congress not just as an MP but as Malaysia’s prime minister.

He said it was a proud moment for the party and affirmed DAP’s loyalty to Anwar as a trusted ally.

Lim also touched on tariff policies implemented by US President Donald Trump.

Having returned to the White House, Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff hike on Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate with tariffs on US imports of energy, cars, and machinery parts.

“Trump’s tariff policies will hurt Malaysia’s economy and businesses, especially SMEs. We hope additional financial assistance can be provided to businesses affected by these tariffs, as well as the postponement or delay of financial policies that impose extra monetary burdens,” Lim said.

In closing, he urged all DAP members to stand together, support one another, and uphold the party’s principles and ideals, saying that unity makes them unbeatable.

DAP’s 18th annual congress is being held at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam.