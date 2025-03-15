KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A man arrested for assaulting a secondary school student after a road dispute near Saujana Impian, Kajang, has been remanded for a day.

In a statement today, Kajang District Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said six individuals have been called to provide statements regarding the case.

“The statements of six individuals have been recorded, and the court has approved a one-day remand,” he said.

Yesterday, media reports said that a 39-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a secondary school student during a road dispute.

Naazron said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, lodged a police report at 9.24pm, stating that he was assaulted by the suspect at around 2.15pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident stemmed from a driving dispute between the complainant and the suspect.

“The victim sought treatment at Kajang Hospital and was found to have suffered a fractured nasal bone in the assault.

“Investigations also revealed that the victim did not have a driving licence and has been issued a traffic summons,” he said in a statement last night.

Based on information received, police arrested the suspect, a travel consultant, at 9.50 pm to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and Section 279 of the Penal Code for reckless driving.