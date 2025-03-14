KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The High Court today set an eight-day trial, beginning Oct 22, for three family members of the suspect in the Ulu Tiram Police Station attack in Johor, who are facing terrorism-related charges.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid set the dates, after both deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P. Kunyalam and defence lawyer Fatima Zulaikha Ahmad Bashri, representing the suspect’s mother, Rosna Jantan, 60, and sisters Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 24, and Mariah Radin Imran, 20, agreed on the schedule.

“The court has set the trial from Oct 22 to 24 and Oct 27 to 31, 2025,” the judge announced during case management, today.

Earlier, Mohamad Mustaffa said that the prosecution would call 15 witnesses, including the Sessions Court judge, investigating officers, and members of the public.

On Sept 30 last year, Rosna pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to provide information related to terrorist ideology, at a house in Kampung Sungai Tiram, Johor Bahru, between April 2017 and May 17, 2023.

On Oct 23, last year, Farhah Sobrina pleaded not guilty to willfully withholding information related to terrorist ideology, at the same location and date. Meanwhile, on Nov 27, 2024, Mariah also pleaded not guilty to a similar charge.

The charges were framed under Section 130M of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment or a fine or both, if convicted.

On Jan 20, High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin allowed all three cases to be tried together.

In the attack on the police station on May 17, two constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed, while Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured after being shot by an assailant, who was eventually shot dead in the incident. — Bernama