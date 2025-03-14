KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for a new synergy between the Ministry of Defence and industry players to ensure that the country’s defence research and development ecosystem keeps pace with technological advancements.

The prime minister said he conveyed this request during an engagement session with the top management of the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces at Subang Air Base today.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said that during the session, he also received updates on the country’s defence readiness.

“The leadership and management must prioritise key aspects such as the status of defence assets, training, welfare, cooperation and unity among all parties, while also identifying issues that require comprehensive solutions,” he said.

Following the engagement session, the prime minister met with pilots involved in various national and international events, including the National Day celebrations and the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA).

“Their ability to operate aircraft with such skill and confidence demonstrates the capability of our local talent in handling advanced and modern aircraft, ensuring the highest level of national defence readiness,” he said.

At the same location, Anwar later met with Ministry of Defence personnel in conjunction with the 2025 Ihya’ Ramadan Programme and performed Friday prayers with them at Masjid Al-Muhajirin, located near the airbase.

He also distributed bubur lambuk to congregants after the Friday prayers. — Bernama