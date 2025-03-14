KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — A food rider pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means on his four-year-old son two days ago.

The man, aged 30, was alleged to have slapped the boy on the cheeks and hurt the child’s left thumb with a knife at an apartment on Jalan Jelatek Keramat here at 7.20 pm last March 12.

The charge, framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code, carries imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments if found guilty.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed the man bail of RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at a police station once a month and not disturb the victim.

The judge also set April 23 for mention for appointment of a counsel.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi. — Bernama