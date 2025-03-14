KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — Authorities in Kota Kinabalu are intensifying efforts to address the growing issue of beggars in the city, particularly focusing on the Palauh community, many of whom lack valid identification documents and are frequently seen begging near busy streets and public areas.

Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) Deputy Director (Rural Development Sector) Rahim Karim revealed that the Palauh beggars, often assumed to be from Pulau Gaya, are likely from areas near Likas or Sepanggar. However, their exact origins remain unclear due to their nomadic lifestyle.

Karim noted that these individuals, primarily comprising children, women and the elderly, exhibit a pattern of movement, often starting from markets on Fridays and making their way to mosques or suraus to beg.

Entry points, including Sembulan, have been identified, but the beggars’ persistence and evasiveness have posed significant challenges for enforcement officers.

“They are very slippery,” Karim said, recounting instances where women and children jumped over fences to escape during operations. In one case, an individual sent back to the East Coast with the help of various agencies returned to Kota Kinabalu just a month later.

Authorities suspect the involvement of agents or protectors facilitating these activities.

“We cannot confirm the existence of local or foreign agents, but our sources indicate that certain individuals are protecting them,” Karim explained.

He added that beggars often disappear quickly upon the arrival of enforcement officers, suggesting the presence of informers.

Karim emphasized that while DBKK’s jurisdiction is limited, the agency is collaborating with other government departments to address the issue.

The Welfare Department has established a temporary shelter for individuals rounded up during operations, though long-term solutions are still under discussion.

The State Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry, through the Welfare Department, has also developed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for begging prevention measures.

Regarding viral videos showing children holding sharp objects while begging, Karim stated that such cases are referred to the police due to the involvement of weapons.

He assured that the Sabah Police Commissioner and Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief have pledged swift action in such incidents.

DBKK is also monitoring the Sabah Fish Marketing Sdn Bhd (Safma) market area, where Palauh children have been reportedly demanding parking fees.

Karim said enforcement officers will be stationed periodically to prevent disturbances to shoppers. The local authority is considering converting the area into a permanent paid parking zone, pending evaluation.

“The public need not worry. Our enforcement officers will be on the ground, and any criminal elements will be tackled in cooperation with the police,” Karim assured.

He reiterated DBKK’s commitment to ensuring public safety and enhancing Kota Kinabalu’s image for both tourists and locals.

The ‘Bijak Membantu, Elak Tertipu’ (Be Wise in Helping, Avoid Being Deceived) awareness program, held at the Sembulan mosque, was attended by State Welfare Services Department director Jais Asri, State Islamic Religious Affairs Department director Datuk Jumain Jikah, and Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters Head of Integrity and Standard Compliance Division Assistant Superintendent Khairu Amra Haron. — The Borneo Post