KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — An Indonesian construction worker was fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court in Sepang today after pleading guilty to a charge of attempting to smuggle five fully protected Asian Koels (Eudynamys scolopaceus) in his check-in baggage at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) last Monday.

According to Berita Harian, Abdul Latif, 48, admitted to the offence before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman.

The court ruled that failure to pay the fine would result in six months’ imprisonment. He later paid the fine.

He was charged under Section 68(1)(a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) for possessing the birds without a special permit.

The offence, committed at Gate Q7 of KLIA Terminal 2 at 9am on March 10, carries a minimum fine of RM50,000 and up to RM500,000 or a maximum three-year jail term.

According to case facts, officers from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and airport auxiliary police inspected a black plastic suitcase registered in Abdul Latif’s name. Inside, they found the five birds confined separately in PVC pipe containers.

Perhilitan officers explained the offence, and Abdul Latif was taken to the KLIA 2 police station. A species identification report on March 12 confirmed the birds as Asian Koels.

Pleading for a reduced fine, Abdul Latif, who represented himself, said he supports four children, three of whom are in school, while his wife is unemployed in Indonesia.

“I can pay a fine, but only a small amount. I have a work permit here,” he was quoted as saying by the national daily.

Perhilitan prosecutor Suhaina Abd Rashid urged the court to impose a strict penalty, stressing that wildlife smuggling cases were increasing.

“These animals are silent victims of cruelty and trafficking. Wildlife is a national treasure that must be protected,” she said.

Judge Ahmad Fuad reminded Abdul Latif that the law mandated a minimum RM50,000 fine.

“The law states the minimum is RM50,000 — RM49,900.90 is not allowed. It must be RM50,000 or more.

“If I impose a RM5,000 fine, that would be illegal,” he said.