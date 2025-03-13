KUCHING, March 13 — A snake caused a two-hour power outage affecting the MJC township in Batu Kawa on Tuesday, March 11, Sarawak Energy Berhad announced today.

Sarawak Energy said its operations arm, Syarikat SESCO Berhad (SESCO), confirmed that the reptile was found dead after likely coming into contact with electrical equipment at the Batu Kawa-Malihah junction.

“The incident occurred at 8.31 pm during heavy rain in Kuching. Upon receiving reports, SESCO’s technical team responded immediately, working efficiently to restore power despite the challenging weather conditions,” the statement read.

Power was gradually restored, with full restoration completed by 10.45 pm the same night.

Sarawak Energy noted that its extensive transmission and distribution network traverses diverse terrains, including forests, farms, and plantations, which pose challenges in maintaining a reliable electricity supply.

“This increases the risk of wildlife-related disruptions, which SESCO continues to mitigate through enhanced infrastructure protection measures and ongoing system improvements,” the statement added.

The public is encouraged to report power outages or wildlife sightings near Sarawak Energy’s facilities via its Customer Care Centre at 1300-88-3111; email: [email protected]; SEB Cares mobile app & web portal or virtual agent CARINA. — Bernama