KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Former navy chief Tan Sri Ahmad Ramli Nor has been granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) linked to the littoral combat ship (LCS) project, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin made the decision today after allowing an oral application by Ramli’s lawyer, Yusof Zainal Abiden.

According to the report, the court cited a medical report from Kuala Lumpur Hospital that found the 80-year-old unfit to stand trial due to a progressive neurodegenerative disorder.

“After considering submissions from both parties and the medical report on the accused’s mental capacity, the court finds that he is unfit for trial. Therefore, the accused is granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, and the bail money will be returned,” Suzana was quoted as saying by FMT.

Ramli’s lawyer argued that his client could not defend himself due to his condition. Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat informed the court that the Attorney-General’s Chambers had rejected a representation letter sent on January 10 and was prepared to proceed with the trial.

Ramli, charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code in August 2022, faced accusations of approving payments totalling RM21.08 million to three companies without the Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS) board’s approval.

According to FMT, he allegedly approved RM13.54 million to Setaria Holdings Limited between July 2010 and March 2011, RM1.35 million to JSD Corporation Pte Ltd in April and May 2011, and RM6.18 million to Sousmarin Armada Ltd between October and November 2010.

Ramli’s daughter had stated in a supporting affidavit last year that he had been diagnosed with moderate mixed dementia.

The High Court had returned the case to the sessions court to evaluate his mental fitness, leading to Suzana ordering a psychiatric evaluation.