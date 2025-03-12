SHAH ALAM, March 12 — Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah broke fast with 600 Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) staff at Al-Wathiqu Billah Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in UiTM Shah Alam yesterday.

His Royal Highness arrived with Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin at 6.30 pm and were greeted by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Shahrin Sahib@Sahibuddin.

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, who is also UiTM Pro-Chancellor then presented donations totalling RM6,000 allocated under the UiTM Zakat Fund and the UiTM Donation Fund to 26 asnaf students and people with disabilities, including four staff members, each receiving RM200.

Both their Royal Highnesses then broke fast and attended Maghrib, Isyak and tarawih prayers with all those gathered. — Bernama