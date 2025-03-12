SABAK BERNAM, March 12 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department will take precautionary measures by focusing on areas plagued by storms and whirlwinds in the state, especially in Sekinchan.

Its director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the matter will be among the motions they brought up at a coordination meeting with fire departments throughout the country on March 20 in Shah Alam.

“Currently we are taking precautionary measures in terms of assets and personnel strength for any mission.

“We are faced with uncertain weather that can be a challenge to us in terms of preparation,” he told reporters after breaking fast at the Sekinchan Fire and Rescue Station here yesterday.

He said that storm preparations would also be discussed at the state disaster management committee meeting this Thursday, which usually focused on preparation against hot weather and fires.

A relief centre was opened to shelter 3 people from three families after 30 residences in Taman Ria, Sekinchan near here were hit by a storm at about 4.50 pm.

On March 6, eight houses along Jalan Ban Lesen Parit 4 in Sekinchan were reported to be badly damaged by a storm that hit early that morning. — Bernama