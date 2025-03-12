KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Police have detected five deepfake videos linked to investment scam, generated using artificial intelligence (AI) technology and widely shared on social media since last year, said Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He said the videos featured politicians and corporate figures, with the most recent depicting United States President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Other individuals depicted in the circulating videos included senior management of Petronas, Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk and Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok.

“The videos portray these figures inviting the public to join investment schemes allegedly endorsed by the Malaysian government, promising returns of up to 100 times.

“Although promoted on various platforms, it is believed they were produced by the same syndicate to mislead victims,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), in a statement, said that deepfake AI videos promoting investment schemes often “feature” certain public figures or companies to lend credibility to their content.

According to SC, these postings usually include a “Learn More” button or link that directs victims to a registration page to collect their personal information.

“Unsuspecting individuals who access the link will also be asked to download an application, which could expose them to cybercrime risks,” it said.

The SC, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, will take appropriate action against deepfake videos promoting fraudulent investments, including removing them from the internet to prevent public access.

“Public awareness of the dangers of deepfake videos is crucial, and internet users are advised to verify sources before believing such content,” it added. — Bernama