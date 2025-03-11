KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The police have obtained new evidence in the murder of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin in the form of a link to a video recording.

Sungai Buloh police chief, Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor, said Zayn Rayyan’s mother, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, lodged a police report after receiving a TikTok video link via WhatsApp.

“The one-minute video shows the complainant walking while holding the hands of Zayn Rayyan and his six-year-old brother toward the motorcycle parking area at Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai, Selangor.

“The complainant believes the footage was recorded by an unidentified individual from a unit in Idaman Apartment, facing Block R. The angle and height suggest that the person was likely a resident of an upper-floor unit in the building,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz added that Ismanira filed the report fearing for her family’s safety.

“She also believes this was not a coincidence, as Zayn Rayyan was found dead shortly after the recording was made, approximately 200 metres from the location where the video was captured.

“We are still investigating the case. We urge the public to refrain from speculation that could interfere with the probe or mislead the community,” he said.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on December 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defence. — Bernama