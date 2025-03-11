KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Last year alone, pneumonia accounted for 18,181 deaths in Malaysia, making up 15.2 per cent of all medically certified fatalities, yet many still assume it to be a minor complication of the flu.

In reality, pneumococcal pneumonia, caused by the Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, is a life-threatening lung infection that can strike suddenly and escalate rapidly.

Lung Foundation of Malaysia chairman Prof Dr Roslina Abdul Manap said that according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) 2024, for the first time in over two decades, pneumonia has overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of death in Malaysia, yet it is often overlooked.

She said Malaysia’s population is ageing at an unprecedented rate, with 11.6 per cent of Malaysians were aged 60 and above in 2024, a figure projected to reach 23.4 per cent by 2050.

“This demographic shift presents a significant public health challenge, as older individuals are more susceptible to severe respiratory infections. Pneumococcal pneumonia is especially dangerous for seniors, as their immune systems are weaker, and symptoms may not be as obvious as in younger adults,” she said in a statement to Bernama.This delayed recognition can lead to severe complications, hospitalisation, and even death, she said.

“Even if you are healthy, there are risk factors for catching pneumococcal pneumonia. That is because as we age, our immune systems naturally weaken, making it harder to fight off infections like pneumococcal pneumonia.

“Once the bacteria invade the lungs and bloodstream, they can cause serious illness. Older adults are at greater risk of serious illness and death resulting from pneumococcal pneumonia compared to younger adults,” she said.

Dr Roslina said individuals with medical conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or chronic lung conditions are also at greater risk.

“Those with weakened immune systems due to illness or medical treatments are particularly vulnerable,” she said.

While influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia may share some symptoms, the latter is more severe and often harder to detect, with patients may develop a high fever, persistent cough with phlegm, difficulty breathing, and chest pain, Dr Roslina said.

“In some cases, confusion or extreme fatigue may be the only signs, particularly in older adults. Both influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia can be serious, however pneumococcal pneumonia is generally considered more severe and potentially life-threatening,” she said.

She added that pneumococcal pneumonia can strike at any time of the year, spreading through airborne droplets from coughing or sneezing, making high-density environments such as airports, crowded public spaces, and even hospitals potential hotspots for transmission.

“Pneumonia is also significant health concern during haj gatherings, often considered the leading cause of hospitalisation among pilgrims due to the high level of overcrowding, close contact, and potential for airborne transmission of respiratory infections in these large mass gatherings.

“With an increasing number of Malaysians getting flu shots ahead of the travel season, please consult your doctor to get vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia at the same time,” she said.

Dr Roslina said studies showed that co-administration of the flu and pneumococcal vaccines is safe and effective, providing broader protection against respiratory infections.

“Travellers who receive both flu and pneumococcal vaccines are less likely to suffer from severe respiratory infections during or after their trips,” she said.

Beyond health protection, the Malaysian government is offering financial incentives for vaccination, allowing individuals to claim up to RM1,000 in tax relief under the latest framework for vaccination expenses for themselves, their spouse, children, parents, or grandparents, covering several vaccines, including pneumococcal vaccination.

Pneumococcal pneumonia remains a serious but preventable disease, and Malaysians are encouraged to take proactive steps to protect themselves and their loved ones through vaccination, she said.

“Prevention is always better than treatment. A simple vaccine can save lives, reduce hospitalisations, and provide peace of mind,” she added. — Bernama