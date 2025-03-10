GEORGE TOWN, March 9 (Bernama) -- Barisan Nasional (BN) has no issues in finding a suitable candidate to represent the party in the Ayer Kuning state seat by-election next month.

GEORGE TOWN, March 10 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has no issues in finding a suitable candidate to represent the party in the Ayer Kuning state seat by-election next month.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the party has qualified candidates and has shortlisted potential contenders.

He said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who is also Perak BN chairman, have already conducted the necessary evaluations in selecting the candidate.

“From BN’s side, we have started assessing the qualified candidates, and I can say that BN has no issues in finding a suitable candidate because we have several eligible contenders for the Ayer Kuning seat,” he told reporters here last night.

Zambry was speaking after attending the 2025 KPT Ramadan Tour at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM).

Zambry, who is also Higher Education Minister, said the chosen candidate would be someone capable of working, accepted by the community and able to contribute to society, similar to the incumbent representative, the late Ishsam Shahruddin.

“We do not exclude anyone, whether women, youths or adults, from being a candidate (for Ayer Kuning).

“We are considering all categories, including women, youths, and division committee members, because we want a candidate who can truly contribute, just like the previous candidate who demonstrated effective performance,” he said.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is being held following the passing of Ishsam, 59, who was also the Tapah UMNO division chief from a heart attack while participating in a football tournament in Penang.

In the 15th General Election (GE15), Ishsam represented BN and won the seat with a 2,213-vote majority, securing 9,088 votes in a five-cornered contest.

He defeated candidates from Pakatan Harapan (6,875 votes), Perikatan Nasional (6,812), Parti Pejuang Tanahair (105) and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (586).

On March 7, the Election Commission (EC) announced that polling day for the Ayer Kuning by-election would be on April 26, involving 31,897 voters, while nomination and early voting are set for April 12 and April 22, respectively. — Bernama





