KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The flood situation in Sabah has worsened, with the number of evacuees increasing to 522 as of 4 pm today, while conditions in Melaka have improved.

In SABAH, the 522 victims at temporary flood relief centres (PPS) are from 154 families, an increase over the 418 evacuees from 121 families recorded at 8 am.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that 420 people from 121 families are taking shelter at two PPS in Beaufort, while 102 people from 33 families are at a PPS in Membakut.

“A total of 16 villages have been affected, with 10 in Beaufort and six in Membakut. The number of evacuees continued to rise this afternoon,” it said.

In MELAKA, the number of flood victims has continued to decline, with only four individuals from one family remaining at a PPS as of 4 pm, compared to nine people from three families at 8 am today.

Melaka Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said all evacuees are taking shelter at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu, Sungai Rambai in Jasin.

Earlier, the media reported that two districts in the state — Melaka Tengah and Jasin — were hit by floods following continuous rain since 11 pm on Wednesday, causing 37 areas to be inundated. — Bernama