IPOH, March 8 — The Perak government has no plans to amend the dates for the state legislative assembly sitting, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 22, despite the Election Commission (EC) setting the polling date for the Ayer Kuning state by-election on April 26.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the by-election would not disrupt the state assembly sitting, as the Unity Government’s machinery would assist in the election campaign.

“I don’t think it will cause any issues, even though the assembly session coincides with the campaign period. This is because the by-election campaign will be supported by the Unity Government’s party machinery,” he said after launching the Perak-level International Women’s Day 2024 celebration at Laman Seri Ridzuan here today.

The EC has set nomination for April 12 and early voting for April 22.

The Ayer Kuning by-election is being held following the death of its assemblyman, Ishsam Shahruddin, on Feb 22 from a heart attack. — Bernama