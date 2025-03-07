PUTRAJAYA, March 7 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) will continue collaborating with authorities, including the police (PDRM), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), state Islamic religious councils and departments, to ensure cases involving insults against Islam are brought to justice.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said anyone found insulting Islam would be called in and investigated under existing laws.

“As with previous investigations and prosecutions involving insults against Islam, public interest will be prioritised to safeguard national harmony.

“Agencies under the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) fully support Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s firm stance that the government will act against anyone who insults religion without favouritism, in line with the country’s legal provisions,” he said in a statement today.

He added that agencies under his purview remain committed to upholding the sanctity of Islam and fostering harmony in the country’s diverse society, in line with the Federal Constitution.

Mohd Na’im said the actions of certain individuals who disregard religious sensitivities and cause public unrest are deeply regrettable.

He urged all parties to respect the law and cooperate with ongoing investigations in the interest of national harmony. — Bernama