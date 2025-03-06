KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability is looking into delegating some power to the police as concerns mount over toxic e-wastes being dumped illegally here.

Its minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat this morning that Putrajaya is also considering legislating a specific Act to deal with waste import amid growing calls for tougher measures to deal with criminal syndicates behind most of the unlawful waste processing facilities.

Putrajaya has ramped up enforcement that led to dozens of raids on unlicensed premises suspected of processing electronic wastes in the last few months, acting on tip offs that these syndicates continue to take in tonnes of discarded electronic devices from mostly rich countries despite a ban on imports.

“We are studying several suggestions and mulling stern actions as such: Delegating power under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 to PDRM for environmental crimes as well as placing e-waste crime under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” Nik Nazmi said during Question Time.

Malaysia imposes a hefty fine of up to RM10 million upon conviction for illegal waste import and processing, a piece of legislation that was just recently put to effect as Putrajaya sought to curtail the alarming rate of solid waste dumping, including electronics waste, into Malaysian shores.

Despite a sterner penalty, Malaysia continues to be a destination for illegal waste dumping. Nik Nazmi’s ministry said 15 containers filled with electronic wastes were seized just in February.

Three days ago, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said it had frozen 61 bank accounts with a total value of RM15 million, in connection with the illegal processing and disposal of e-wastes.

Its deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said 26 individuals, including company owners, directors and enforcement officers, had been arrested in the case.

The arrests followed raids on a dozen electronic waste factories in Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, and Buloh Kasap, Segamat, Johor, which were raided during a joint operation involving the MACC, the Immigration Department, and the Department of Environment.