GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — Police have detained a maintenance worker to assist in investigations after a bag containing bullets was discovered at a rubbish disposal site in an apartment complex in Bukit Jambul, yesterday.

Timur Laut district deputy police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said that the 46-year-old man was arrested at the district police headquarters (IPD) at 1 pm.

“With the suspect’s arrest, we believe the case can be solved within 24 hours,” he said in a statement yesterday.

According to Lee, the suspect was the one who initially found the bullets, and later admitted to placing the bag at the scene for disposal, before alerting the police.

“The suspect claimed he discovered the bag and bullets while cleaning a house last year,” he added.

However, Lee said that investigations were ongoing to verify the man’s statement, and the case is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

Yesterday, the media reported that Timur Laut district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad confirmed the discovery of over 700 live rounds and 13 spent .22-calibre shells in a bag at a rubbish disposal site in a Bukit Jambul apartment complex.

He said the police received information from the public about the discovery at 1.40 pm, and initial investigations suggested that the bag had been abandoned by an unidentified individual. — Bernama