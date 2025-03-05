KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Social media influencer and entrepreneur Abd Ridzuan Abdul Mutalib, better known as Ridz Okumura, has broken his silence to address speculation surrounding the death of his wife, Akiko Okumura, last Friday.

Ridz, 50, explained that it was customary for his late wife to tidy up their home, especially in preparation for the fasting month of Ramadan, according to a Berita Harian report.

“My wife always wanted to clean and organise everything before Ramadan. I don’t know if she fell while tidying up... I just don’t know. I was already asleep that night,” he said during a TikTok live session, where he referred to himself as “abang.”

He urged the public to refrain from making baseless assumptions about the incident.

“I hope everyone understands and stops speculating. Everyone already knows the circumstances of what happened,” he was quoted saying.

Ridz described his wife’s passing as a beautiful journey, noting that she died on a Friday, just before Ramadan.

“To me, she went straight to heaven, and she’s now a heavenly angel. Akiko never wronged anyone,” he added.

Recalling the tragic incident, Ridz said he heard a loud sound outside their condominium.

“I heard a noise that sounded like something falling, like an accident. Since our home is next to a highway, such noises are common.

“Usually, I would check together with my wife if something happened, but that night I was too exhausted and went straight to bed,” he said in the live session.

The next morning, Ridz noticed Akiko had not prepared breakfast as usual.

“I felt uneasy and went to our room, where I found the window open and damaged,” he was quoted saying.

He immediately climbed out through the window to the main bathroom and discovered Akiko lying face down on the ground.

“I didn’t think twice and asked the security guard to call an ambulance and the police,” he added.

Previously, Akiko’s death was shared by Ridz on social media, sparking speculation about her falling from the fourth floor of a condominium in SS16, Subang Jaya, and its possible link to her husband due to the circumstances.

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said a woman in her 50s was found dead lying face down by police officers who arrived after receiving a MERS 999 emergency call.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan later confirmed the woman’s identity as Akiko and classified the case as sudden death (SDR), noting that no foul play had been found so far. However, he said a comprehensive investigation, including criminology aspects, would still be conducted.

Akiko’s funeral took place at the USJ22 Muslim Cemetery in Subang Jaya last Saturday.

Her sudden passing has deeply affected her husband and their 13-year-old son, Sky Taizo Okumura.

Ridz and Akiko, originally from Japan, had been married since 2009.