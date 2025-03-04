KAPIT, March 4 — The key representatives of Public Works Department (JKR) from the Putrajaya headquarters and the Sarawak and Sabah offices recently met in Kuching to discuss issues affecting the implementation of federal projects in the two East Malaysian states.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi also attended the meeting to find out the reasons behind these issues and brainstorm ways to address them.

“The meeting in Kuching discussed many things, specifically over the issue of project delays and why this issue kept recurring.

“One take from this meeting was the lack of coordination between the relevant agencies.

“As we know, any delay means extension of project period and with this, escalation of costs.

“Moreover, Sarawak and Sabah have their own issues,” said Nanta during a session with The Borneo Post here.

The Kapit MP also said he had just followed up with the district engineers, including those in Sarawak, where he and his ministerial team had listened to their feedback regarding the delay issue and other problems.

“We, at the ministry, go out to empower them by providing the allocations necessary for them to undertake immediate remedial works,” he pointed out. — The Borneo Post