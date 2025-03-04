SEREMBAN, March 4 — The decision by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to request for a moratorium on the implementation of the 45-hour working hours involving its nurses is deemed to be an appropriate period for all parties to provide their views.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said his party is confident that the matter would be handled properly by the government, thus ensuring that the health delivery system to the people would not be affected.

“Cuepacs will also provide its views to the government in the near future regarding the matters raised by all parties. We believe that this issue will be addressed soon. It is feared that it could affect the implementation of the health system (if not handled properly).

“So that period (moratorium) is able to ease the situation and provide space for giving views and suggestions and achieving a win-win decision,” he told reporters after attending the Negeri Sembilan Wakaf Month programme officiated by Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh Ab Kadir here today.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad was previously reported to have said he would apply for a moratorium on the interim period for the implementation of the 45-hour working hours involving MoH nurses.

He said he took into account that the Public Service Department (JPA) had approved an interim period between December 1 and February 28 and during the interim period, the Ministry of Health (MoH) had conducted public engagement and dialogue sessions according to zones nationwide.

Meanwhile, Adnan said his party had taken note of a number of nurses leaving the Ministry of Health.

“We have received the feedback on the 45-hour week and it is being studied so that the level of health delivery to the people is not affected,” he said.

Yesterday, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang reportedly said that a total of 1,754 nurses had left the Ministry of Health in the past five years, with 27.98 per cent of them due to personal problems. — Bernama