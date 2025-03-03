KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Prime Minister Office’s (PMO) said today that its daily live briefings would not replace the role of Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil as the government spokesman.

In today’s livestream, it said the PMO’s briefings are aimed at supplementing the weekly sessions held by Fahmi.

“The daily PMO briefings focus on the daily developments and work activities of the prime minister, his explanations on urgent issues as well as directives to ministries and agencies to ensure government policies are implemented in an organised and effective manner,” Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said.

He said, meanwhile, Fahmi is responsible for clarifying issues and questions relating to government policies and decisions made in Cabinet meetings.

“The daily PMO briefing is not a replacement for that done by the government’s spokesperson, but complements and strengthens the Madani government’s communication structure,” he added.

This comes as the announcement of the daily briefings was met with scepticism and criticism from the Opposition, as it is considered as replacing the tasks of Fahmi and the contentious Community Communications Department (J-Kom).

PAS leader Nurul Islam Mohammed Yusoff, for example, said that Fahmi should be fired — claiming that the daily briefings meant that Fahmi has failed in his task.

Tunku Nashrul said with this comprehensive communication strategy, the government can ensure that the public receives accurate information.

He also said the daily briefings should swiftly and effectively address any slander and misinformation.

The PMO earlier said it plans to hold the briefing, which will be live-streamed at Facebook pages of the PMO and Anwar, at 11am and 5pm daily.