KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended a contribution to Mohd Irwan Hazuan Hasim, who survives on a monthly income of RM800, and his wife, Nuur Adiba Kamarudin, from Kampung Baru Cherating, Kuantan, to help ease their hardship.

The assistance was presented by the Prime Minister’s Political Secretary, Datuk Ahmad Farhan Fauzi, to Nuur Adiba, 35, a mother of three, at their home.

“Despite the challenges life throws at him, her husband, Mohd Irwan Hazuan, 36, who takes on odd jobs, still does his best to support the family with an income of around RM800 a month.

“However, this house (the couple’s house) itself needs urgent attention. The decaying floor, leaking roof, and weakening walls have served as their shelter all this time,” he said in a Facebook post, which was shared by the Prime Minister today.

Ahmad Farhan said he would work with the Pahang Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) on the house repairs to provide the family with better comfort.

“May this assistance bring relief to Puan Nuur Adiba and her family, easing their difficulties,” he said. — Bernama