PUTATAN, March 1 — A lorry went out of control and plowed into 14 parked vehicles along Jalan Duvanson, in front of SK Tansau yesterday.

The incident, which occurred around 11.20am, did not result in any serious injuries, as parents were waiting nearby to pick up their children from school.

Penampang police chief Supt Sammy Newton said authorities were alerted to the crash and promptly responded to the scene.

“Initial police investigation revealed that the lorry driver, a 56-year-old foreign man, lost control of the wheel and crashed into 14 parked vehicles along both sides of the road in front of the school.

“Only one person was slightly injured and was given treatment at the scene,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The lorry driver has been detained for further investigation, with the case being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Sammy urged road users to exercise extra caution to prevent similar accidents.